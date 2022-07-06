Nation wide pilot shortage affecting local flight schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are not very many things harder than learning to fly an airplane. Doing so without an instructor might just be one of those things.
Local flight school programs like Hoosier Aviation explained that the nation wide shortage has both pros and cons.
Pros: it has brought in many students in the same way the pandemic did.
Cons: Pilot instructors are departing quicker than usual.
Many aviation programs around the country are running into the same problem.
Robby Burkle is a soon-to-be freshman at Purdue University and is entering the schools aviation program. Burkle has flown planes since he was 14-years-old while with his uncle who also has his pilots license.
He explained that there are many reasons as to why he chose Purdue but the owning their own airport sticks out above the rest.
Burkle realizes there is a national shortage and wants to do his part to help put a stop to it.
While it negatively impacts some, Robby looks at the shortage as an opportunity to join the workforce right after school and make a difference.