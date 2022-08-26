Names, new details released in fatal Rt. 40 crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We're learning more about a fatal motorcycle crash in Clark County that killed one person and injured another.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road.
That's just west of Marshall.
Illinois State Police said Austin Lowry (25) of Martinsville, Ill., was traveling west on Rt. 40 when he hit the back of a motorcycle attempting to make a right turn onto Baystown Road.
The driver of the motorcycle, Joseph Roseberry (55) of Terre Haute, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The passenger of the motorcycle, Tosha Davis (44) of Marshall, Ill., was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene.
ISP said Lowry refused medical treatment and was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
