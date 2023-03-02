Naloxone nasal spray may soon be in your pharmacy. Our medical analyst explains what it is and who can use it

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, March
11.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Friday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 17.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Central Indiana

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana through the rest of the day. Rainfall totals
of around 2 inches are currently forecast for the region.
Locally higher amounts are possible. This amount of rain may
cause flooding of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Naloxone nasal spray may soon be in your pharmacy. Our medical analyst explains what it is and who can use it

  • 0
Naloxone nasal spray may soon be in your pharmacy. Our medical analyst explains what it is and who can use it

The nasal spray version of naloxone may soon be available without a prescription if the FDA signs off on the recommendation. The drug can reverse the effects of opioids, such as fentanyl or heroin.

 Jane Barlow/PA Images/Getty Images

Two advisory committees to the US Food and Drug Administration have voted unanimously to recommend that a nasal spray version of the opioid overdose antidote, naloxone (also called Narcan), be made available over the counter.

If the FDA agrees with this recommendation, naloxone may soon be sold without a prescription in pharmacies and made available in grocery stores, big-box stores, gas stations, and corner stores around the country.

This development comes at a time when opioid overdoses are at a record high, rising more than 15% in one year. Deaths attributed to opioids rose from around 70,000 in 2020 to 80,800 in 2021, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The highly potent and lethal opioid, fentanyl, is implicated in the majority of these deaths.

What is naloxone, and how does it work to save lives from opioid overdose? How do you know if someone is overdosing, and how can bystanders administer the antidote? How can people get access to it now, and what will it mean if the FDA approves it for over-the-counter use? What more needs to be done to reduce overdose deaths?

To guide us through these questions, I spoke with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is also the chair of the advisory board for Behavioral Health Group, a network of outpatient opioid treatment and recovery centers around the United States. Previously, she was Baltimore's health commissioner, where she led the city's overdose prevention strategy.

CNN: How does naloxone work to save people overdosing on opioids?

Dr. Leana Wen: Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses the effect of an opioid overdose. It is an antagonist to opioids, meaning that it attaches to the opioid receptors in the brain, and in doing so, reverses and blocks the effects of opioids.

Someone who has taken too large of a quantity of opioids can become unconscious and stop breathing. This is deadly — a person can die within minutes after they stop breathing. Naloxone reverses the effect of the opioid overdose and can restore normal breathing within a couple of minutes.

CNN: What are the different versions of naloxone? Does it work against illicit drugs like heroin and fentanyl as well as prescription drugs?

Wen: Naloxone comes in two main forms. There is the nasal spray version, with one manufacturer calling its product Narcan Nasal Spray. This version is sprayed into the nostril, similar to some allergy medications.

Naloxone also comes as a liquid. This form can be injected either intravenously through an IV, if a patient already has an IV inserted, or intramuscularly, usually as a shot through the quadriceps muscle in the leg.

Several years ago, there was another version of naloxone that was in an autoinjector, similar to an EpiPen that's given to people with life-threatening allergic reactions. In 2019, the manufacturer made a business decision to stop making that version available to the public. (An autoinjector is still approved for use by the military and for chemical incident responders.)

The nasal spray, intravenous and intramuscular versions all work very well, and they all work against various versions of opioids. That includes not only heroin and fentanyl but also common opioid medications like oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine. It's important to note that one dose may not be enough, depending on how potent and how much opioid was taken. Often, several doses are needed to revive someone.

CNN: How do you know if someone is overdosing, and how can bystanders administer the antidote?

Wen: Signs of overdose include being unable to be awakened, breathing slowly or not breathing at all, and fingernails and lips taking on a blue or purple color while the skin becomes pale and clammy to the touch. Their pupils are often described as "pinpoint," or very small.

Someone can overdose from taking too much of an opioid by accident. This often happens when fentanyl, an extremely potent opioid, is mixed with whatever the person is taking without their knowledge. Also, if an opioid is mixed with alcohol or benzodiazepines or other opioids, they can also become unresponsive. And there are instances when someone may not realize they are taking opioids, but the pill they obtained is contaminated with fentanyl.

If someone is overdosing, you or someone who is with you must call 911 immediately. In the meantime, administer naloxone. Naloxone reverses an overdose for up to about 90 minutes, but opioids can stay in the system for longer, so it's still important for the person to receive medical attention after receiving the drug. Depending on the opioid the person took, they may need to be monitored in the hospital for hours after in case naloxone wears off while the opioid continues to have an effect.

If you have the nasal spray version, insert the tip of the device into the nostril and squeeze. Another spray may be given in the other nostril in two to three minutes if the patient remains unresponsive, and another one in another two to three minutes until either the patient responds or emergency help arrives. If you are trained to perform CPR, and the person isn't breathing, you should administer CPR as well, in between giving naloxone.

CNN: Is naloxone safe to use? What if you're not sure if someone is overdosing from opioids?

Wen: Yes, naloxone is extremely safe. If someone is not on opioids and is unresponsive, say, because they drank too much alcohol or has had a stroke, naloxone will have no adverse effect for them. That's why emergency medical personnel routinely administer naloxone to patients who are found to be unresponsive; there is no harm to people who are unresponsive from non-opioid-related reasons.

If someone overdosed on opioids, naloxone reversal will send them into withdrawal. This could be unpleasant for the individual and could lead to vomiting, agitation, shivering, tearing up and having a runny nose. These aren't desirable side effects, of course, but in cases when naloxone must be given, the alternative is death.

CNN: How can people get access to naloxone now? What will it mean if the FDA approves it for over-the-counter use?

Wen: As an emergency physician, I've given naloxone many times. First responders like paramedics and emergency medical technicians also routinely administer naloxone. When I served as Baltimore's health commissioner, I felt strongly that everyone should be able to save someone else's life.

Nonmedical personnel may already obtain and carry naloxone with them, but specific requirements and regulations vary by the state. Health departments and some community nonprofit groups have low-priced or free naloxone that they distribute to community members. Often, the naloxone is distributed to individuals who use drugs, because they are most likely to be around others who are overdosing. Also, their family members can use naloxone to revive them.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you