NAACP Branch celebrating the life of Dr. MLK Jr. while addressing voting and redistricting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greater Terre Haute NAACP branch addressed voting and redistricting on Monday evening. That's as they celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The virtual event revisited Dr. King's words of wisdom and an in-depth discussion was held about community action against injustice.
One key takeaway from the presentation came from former branch president, Valerie Hart-Craig. She is now encouraging her fellow branch members to support Senator Fady Qaddoura's proposed Constitutional Amendment.
This would require the General Assembly to establish an independent redistricting commission. She says it's important to push this now, so there is more fairness and transparency in the whole process.
"Let's step away from party affiliation and think about doing what is right," Hart-Craig said. "I think that is why President Edwards allowed me to do this on this particular day - I'm so humbled and honored - that's the work of Dr. King."