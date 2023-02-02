"My trust has been broken..." Clay Co. residents concerned about primary care office closure

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- Ascension St. Vincent hospital group has announced the primary care office at the Clay County campus will soon close. It has many people concerned.
Residents like Ashley Wegner enjoyed the hometown care she and her children received at the office.
"I love it," she said. "I love the nurse practitioner that I found. She listens to me. She gives me I feel one-on-one care. My kids trust her."
But, Wegner said the trust has been broken with the recent closure announcement.
The hospital announced suite 100 on the Clay County campus would close along with 10 other facilities. Suite 100 is home to the primary care office.
Wegner said she learned about the closures online and hasn't received any word from the providers.
"I was shocked and really disappointed," she said. "Here, I finally find a place I was comfortable with and was convenient and now that's all gone."
Ascension St. Vincent said these closures come from a changing landscape from Covid-19. Now, it has to think about how it provides care.
Right now, only suite 100 is affected by the closures. Emergency and other services will remain open.
Wegner said she's still concerned for others looking for healthcare nearby.
"I'm concerned for friends and family members who used the facility," she said. "A lot of them don't have any other options on who they can go to depending on their insurance or just accessibility."
Ascension St. Vincent said affected offices will close in May and will provide more information in the coming weeks. But, Wegner said she still feels like she's been stabbed in the back.
"I guess just disappointed and my trust has been broken," she said. "Because I really trust this facility and I like this facility. I would brag to my friends about this facility and they just upped and closed on us with no word."