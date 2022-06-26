"My phone just blows up every week..." Mobile food pantries are feeling the sting of inflation

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Feeding America, one in seven children is facing food insecurity in the Hoosier state.
And now, mobile food pantries are finding it challenging to find drivers and meet high demand due to rising costs.
Mobile food pantries like this one, are really feeling the sting of inflation. Not only with food items but also with fuel.
Highland Church in West Terre Haute takes their mobile food pantry to different locations across Terre Haute once a week.
Senior Pastor Ryan Thomas says this makes getting food to the needy more accessible, but it comes at a cost.
"When bread is reaching $5.00 a loaf, a gallon of gas is $5.00, a gallon of milk is $5.00, you know, it seems like a new price to even drive to a food pantry can be out of touch for somebody can be hard to get even the gas to go there if they have a vehicle so our goal is to kind of hit as many locations as possible," he said.
Manna from Seven in Terre Haute has volunteer drivers to make their home deliveries, they're in need of plenty more.
Some volunteers have called it quits recently cause gas is so expensive.
"At least one of the drivers is concerned about the price of gas and they have to take care of themselves before they can take care of someone else so we lost that drivers and then a lot of our recipients want home delivery because of the price of gas," Susan Seitz, the CEO of the organization, said.
Susan Seitz is the CEO of the pantry, she says the need for home deliveries is overwhelming.
She adds some folks who were getting extra assistance due to the pandemic, the funds have now stopped.
"My phone just blows up every week with all these sad sad stories and because we are entirely volunteer-based and entirely run on donations and grants we have to choose, we have to ask hard questions to people who are reaching out to us for home deliveries," she said.
Pastor Thomas says they'll continue serving the community no matter what.
"If gas keeps going up we're gonna keep finding a way to get there and because it's a community need we believe in meeting people where they are and serving," he said. "Yes, we're a church, but our first body is to serve people."
The next time you can find this mobile food pantry will be at Four Quarters in West Terre Haute this Friday.
To volunteer with Manna from Seven please click here.