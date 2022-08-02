'My life will never, ever be the same.' Court hears of lives shattered in Parkland shooter death penalty trial

Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 95 AND 105 WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... Clouds will scatter out overrnight, with mostly clear skies remaining through much of the day tomorrow. Continued sunshine and warm low levels will lead to abnormally hot temperatures tomorrow afternoon. Current expectations are for highs in the low 90s with dewpoints in the low 70s. This translates to heat index values around 100 degrees. If outside tomrrow afternoon, drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as possible. Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles -- look before you lock!