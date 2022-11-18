"My car was demolished..." One woman, police warn of cold weather car thefts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- One woman is warning others after a common wintertime ritual caused her trouble.
Tiffany Kelley was visiting Terre Haute back in October to check on a relative. She pulled into the La Quinta Inn around midnight. It was cold, so she left her car running, placed her key fob in her purse, and went to check in.
But, when she turned to go back to her car, she said she sensed something was wrong when she made eye contact with a man in the parking lot.
"It was like fight or flight," Kelley said. "I ran towards my car. He ran towards my car. He got in faster than me, put it in drive, and took off."
Kelley immediately called 911. Police were able to find her vehicle a few hours later across town, but it was too late.
"My car was demolished," she said. "The tire. I don't know how it happened. It was completely off the rim and the undercarriage of my car was completely off the rim. The exhaust and all of the piping were laying 20 feet away from the car."
The Terre Haute Police Department is still looking for the man who stole and damaged Kelley's car. Sergeant Michael Ellerman said thefts like these are common during the winter months.
"This time of year, when it starts to get colder outside. We will see an increase," Ellerman said. "It's kind of a crime of opportunity. Somebody's walking by. They see it and they'll take off in your car."
But, Ellerman said there are things you can do to protect yourself and your car.
"Use a seperate set of keys," he said. "Warm the car up. Lock it if you don't have that remote start."
Kelley has her own advice after the experience.
"If you pull up to the hotel, it's still not safe," she said. "Even though you're on camera, it's a well-lit area and you're going 50 feet to the counter to check in, don't leave your car running."