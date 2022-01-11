"My allegiance is not to a political party" Indiana Statehouse discusses requiring school board members to declare party affiliation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana bill could require school board members to announce their political affiliation.
The Indiana house of representatives met today to discuss this bill.
This bill was co-authored by three Republican House members.
It was introduced just a few days ago, and today, leaders from the state and local school boards testified to give their input on what this could mean for Hoosier schools.
Do you think school board members should need to disclose their political affiliation?
Many Republican leaders at the statehouse say requiring school board members to declare their party affiliations would help with transparency.
One local school board member says otherwise.
Derek Morgan is on the board for Spencer-Owen community schools.
"Part of the draw of running for school board was that it was a non-partisan office. As any active citizen in a democracy should, I pay attention to politics at the national, state and last, but certainly not least, local levels," said Morgan.
While Morgan says he follows politics, he says it is best left out of the classroom, especially when it comes to students' education.
"My allegiance is not to a political party, but rather the students in my classroom and in the community as a whole," said Morgan.
Some Democratic members of the house agree.
Representative Tonya Pfaff says it is already easy to find out which party someone is in.
"I would argue that, first of all, if you want to figure out someone's political beliefs they're about two google clicks away from figuring that out, so there's plenty of information out there to figure out where someone stands," said Pfaff.
Morgan says some districts already struggle to get people to run for school board.
In Owen County, four out of seven seats have gone uncontested in the last six years.
Morgan says adding in politics will turn more candidates away.
"My fear is that this legislation will place an unnecessary partisan hurdle for candidates to clear and end up shrinking the number of potential candidates," said Morgan.
This bill will not be moved out of the committee just yet.
News 10 reached out to the Vigo County school board about the bill.
School board president Stacy Killon said in a statement, "I am truly appreciative of the work our state legislators have to do but with regards to this matter, I have no comment at this time."