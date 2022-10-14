Museum hosts appreciation day for Vietnam veterans

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Military Museum is honoring Vietnam Veterans with an appreciation day.
At the appreciation day, the museum will host activities such as re-enactments and will have a Vietnam war Huey helicopter operated by Indiana Air Search and Rescue.
Events will kick off at the museum at 9 in the morning on October 15.
Vietnam and WWII veterans may attend for free, with lunch provided. Other guests may attend for an $8 admission fee. Tickets for seniors 62 and older and children from 5 to 17 are $5.
There will also be military and food vendors hosted there as well.