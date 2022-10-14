 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Windy Conditions this afternoon...

Wind gusts near 40 mph will be possible this afternoon across
Central Indiana. This could result in property being blown about
and possibly damaged.

Secure any outdoor items that could be easily be blown about.
Exercise caution when driving this afternoon particularly if you
are driving a high profile vehicle as wind gusts may make driving
more difficult.

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING...through 8 PM this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...in the mid 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Museum hosts appreciation day for Vietnam veterans

  Updated
  • 0
Vietnam Huey Helicopter

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Military Museum is honoring Vietnam Veterans with an appreciation day.

At the appreciation day, the museum will host activities such as re-enactments and will have a Vietnam war Huey helicopter operated by Indiana Air Search and Rescue.

Events will kick off at the museum at 9 in the morning on October 15.

Vietnam and WWII veterans may attend for free, with lunch provided. Other guests may attend for an $8 admission fee. Tickets for seniors 62 and older and children from 5 to 17 are $5.

There will also be military and food vendors hosted there as well.

