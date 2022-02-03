 Skip to main content
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Murder charges filed against mother, brother of dumped boy

  • 0
arrest
By Chris Essex

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors filed murder charges Wednesday against the mother and brother of a 6-year-old boy who died after being placed in a cold shower as punishment for misbehavior.

Jannie Perry, 38, of North Chicago and Jeremiah Perry, 20, were jointly indicted by a Lake County grand jury on multiple charges that also included aggravated battery of a child, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a news release.

Prosecutors can seek natural-life sentences against the two, he said.

They are due to be arraigned Monday.

The body of Damari Perry was found last month in an alley in Gary. His funeral was held Tuesday, Rinehart said.

