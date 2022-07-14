Multiple wrong-way driver 911 calls in Knox County lead police to arrest suspected drunk driver

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wrong-way driver 911 calls land a man behind bars in Knox County.
It happened around 10:15 Wednesday night.
Indiana State Police told News 10 that several people called to report the driver on US 41 near Elkhorn Road.
Soon after, callers said the driver was using both the east and westbound lanes on US 50.
Police found the driver, whom they identified as Alexander Morales Rosa, from Washington, near Monty Road and US 50.
Officers said Rosa stopped but then started to slowly back up. A trooper got out of his car, reached through a window and put the vehicle in park.
Rosa allegedly failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of .21 percent.
During their investigation, police said they learned Rosa never got a driver's license.
He was arrested and charged with:
- Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor
- Operating a Vehicle without ever Obtaining a Valid Driver's License, Class C Misdemeanor