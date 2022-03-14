TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH)- March 13th to the 19th is Multiple Sclerosis awareness week. This disease affects nearly 1 million Americans.
MS is a disease of the central nervous system. According to everyday health it can cause symptoms such as a difficulty walking, bladder issues, and changes in memory.
Pam Grimes is from Terre Haute and has been living with MS for 30 years.
It has caused her to lose the ability to walk. This is because the immune system mistakenly attacks the myelin sheath which results in disruptions between the bran and other parts of the body. To keep herself busy she creates beautiful cards. All proceeds go to the National MS society.
Grimes says she hopes there is a cure one day, but until then she is not letting the disease stand in her way.
"You got to mourn the stuff you can't do but there is still a whole lot out there you can still do. I have volunteered, I have fundraised, I have kept busy everyday" shareS Grimes.
Azzip Pizza in Terre Haute is giving to the National MS society on Wednesday. 20% of your order will go back to national MS society.
