Multi-vehicle crash near Cloverdale closes eastbound lanes of Interstate 70

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-vehicle crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in eastern in Putnam County.
Indiana State Police told News 10 it happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 48 mile marker.
That's east of Cloverdale.
ISP said the initial crash involved three semis and five passenger cars.
Since then, troopers said this crash has caused other accidents, including another semi that is on fire.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 have been shut down as crews work to clear the scene.
Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route.
ISP said one person has been injured.