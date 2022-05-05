Multi-million dollar project tabled at Terre Haute City Council

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An out-of-state company is hoping to make a multi-million dollar investment in Terre Haute. But the project is now facing delays for full approval.
We first told you about Boulder Industries coming to Terre Haute last month. The company is planning to make a $40 million dollar investment in the community and bring 60 well-paying jobs.
In April the council approved the area where they are planning to build as an economic revitalization area. This will be at Pyrolyx, a former company that went bankrupt on Steelton Avenue.
On Thursday night, the company was looking for final approval on its 10-year tax abatement. However, not all council members were present, and several members voiced concerns. They were worried that the project may not use local contractors.
As a result, the vote was tabled. It'll be back up for discussion in June. Then, the full council will be in attendance, unlike Thursday.
At the next meeting, Boulder Industries is planning to bring the council more information on using local unions and contractors. If all moves forward, the goal is to start breaking ground in July.