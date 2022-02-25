Multi-district lawsuit against JUUL

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- School districts in the Wabash Valley joined a multi-district lawsuit against the electronic cigarette company JUUL.
Districts include White River Valley, Shakamak, and Linton-Stockton. School superintendents say vaping has become a major disciplinary issue.
Shakamak has installed vape sensors in bathrooms, cameras, and has hired additional personnel to stop the issue. The goal of the lawsuit is to stop JUUL from marketing its products to teens.
Superintendent of MSD of Shakamak, Jeff Gambill, says vaping has been an ongoing disciplinary issue.
"Spent a lot of money and resources and time it's interfering with educational processes it's taking away from the classroom its taken resources away from the classroom," says Gambill.
School districts want to be reimbursed for all the money and time spent on keeping JUULS out of their schools.
Superintendent for Linton-Stockton, Kathy Goad, says not only is vaping a disciplinary issue, but it can also be harmful to a student's health.
"Certainly, the lung capacity of people who vape is going to be diminished; we do know that piece of it," Goad said.
School districts claim JUUL's marketing is directed towards teenagers.
"These types of things that are advertised for our young students are harmful, and we don't want anything about it, and we're fight against it," Goad said.
Gambill shares what he hopes comes out of the lawsuit.
"The ultimate goal is to get this out of school, get JUUL to stop, and really it's a warning for other companies that promote anything that is detrimental to students," Gimbell shares.
The case is currently at the supreme court in California. News 10 will continue to keep you updated as the case progresses.