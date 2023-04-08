Multi-agency resource center is offering help for tornado victims in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A multi-agency resource center opened today in Crawford County, Illinois.
It's called the MARC, and it's in response to the deadly tornado that ripped through the area last friday night.
People met at the Robinson Community Center to check it out. The MARC has information and resources from state agencies, local groups, and organizations like the Red Cross."
"We can provide a one-stop-shop. We can make sure that everyone who was affected can come in and walk from station to station, and get the resources that they need," said Dawn Morris, executive director of the local Red Cross.
The MARC offers things like cleaning supplies, toiletries, and even gift cards.
Applications can be picked up at the County Operations Center or you can call (618)469-3040.