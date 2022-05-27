Moving? You should watch out for the scams before you get started

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Americans lost over $730,000 to moving scams last year. Here are some scams to look out for.
Avoid movers that ask to be paid before they move your belongings.
If you're charged with unexpected additional fees, it may not be legitimate.
In some cases, they may take your stuff and never show up again or will hold it for ransom for high fees.
The BBB recommends you get everything in writing and be wary of unusual or cryptic behavior.
"If you're talking to someone, if you do get someone on the phone and you're asking them questions or they're skirting around it, won't answer it; or, they're not answering it to your satisfaction, it's perfectly fine to not engage with them and look for a different mover," Jennifer Adamany, from the BBB, told us.
You should contact local law enforcement and the better business bureau to report a scam.