Moving veterans memorial comes to Vermillion County for the weekend

HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers spent Thursday morning working on setting up two memorials to honor those lost in war.

It's a part of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and the Moving Tribute.

The wall is a smaller version of the one in Washington, DC, showing the names of those lost to the Vietnam War. The Moving Tribute highlights those lost in the 9/11 attacks, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

The Friends of the Ernie Pyle WWII Museum organized the event.

"Over the last two months, there's been literally thousands of hours - volunteer hours - put into cleaning and organizing this. Today proves it: the community is ready for this event," said Becky Holbert, co-chair of the Friends of the Ernie Pyle Museum committee.

The memorials are set up in the International Paper Family Park in Hillsdale, Indiana.

It opens to visitors Friday at 9 A.M. Visitors are welcome 24/7 until Sunday at 9 P.M. when it closes.