 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Friday...June 8th and 9th for all Indiana counties...

Smoke and fine particulate levels are expected to be in the
Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma,
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.


For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Moving veterans memorial comes to Vermillion County for the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Moving veterans memorial comes to Vermillion County for the weekend

HILLSDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Volunteers spent Thursday morning working on setting up two memorials to honor those lost in war.

It's a part of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and the Moving Tribute.

The wall is a smaller version of the one in Washington, DC, showing the names of those lost to the Vietnam War. The Moving Tribute highlights those lost in the 9/11 attacks, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall and the Moving Tribute

The Friends of the Ernie Pyle WWII Museum organized the event.

"Over the last two months, there's been literally thousands of hours - volunteer hours - put into cleaning and organizing this. Today proves it: the community is ready for this event," said Becky Holbert, co-chair of the Friends of the Ernie Pyle Museum committee.

The memorials are set up in the International Paper Family Park in Hillsdale, Indiana.

It opens to visitors Friday at 9 A.M. Visitors are welcome 24/7 until Sunday at 9 P.M. when it closes.

Recommended for you