Movement on Sullivan County solar farm projects continues

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on two solar farm projects out of Sullivan County.
The Sullivan County Redevelopment Committee met on Wednesday. It was an information session for the public on why tax abatements are good for the county.
Jason Semler is a financial advisor with Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors.
He explained how abatements with these solar farm projects can give the county more money to use on other projects.
He says without the abatements, no new money would be generated, and there would be no control over what these companies can do. That's because there's no zoning in Sullivan.
Sullivan County Commissioner Ray McCammon says they also approved a reimbursement schedule with Invenergy -- the company working on two solar farm projects in the county.
"The company will pay for all of the financial work and the legal work. So, if they choose not to build the project for whatever reason then the county's not on the hook," McCammon said.
The committee will meet again on August 10th where another company is on the agenda to present an additional solar farm project.