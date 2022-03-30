Mouse droppings and gnats in Vigo County food inspections for March 21, 2022 – March 25, 2022

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream, and on the White River at
Petersburg and Hazleton.  Flooding on the Wabash River is expected
to be prolonged by the upcoming rainfall, extending the end time to
Monday afternoon.  Flooding on the White River is not expected to
impacted to the degree the Wabash will be by the upcoming
precipitation, keeping the end date on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.2 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Mouse droppings and gnats in Vigo County food inspections for March 21, 2022 – March 25, 2022

  • 0
Food inspections

WTHI File Photo (Chris Essex)

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for March 21, 2022 – March 25, 2022.

7th & Elm Bar and Grille, 727 N. 7th St. - (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Prepped ready to eat foods in both prep tables in kitchen and coolers found without date markings (deli meats, hummus, sausage, sausage mix). Taco meat found held past date of consumption. Upstairs bar soda gun found with accumulated debris.

Five Star Convenience Store, 1211 N. 13th - (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No proof of ServSafe certification on staff at establishment. Tub of pizza sauce found rotten under pizza prep table. Sanitizer not being used after washing dishes.

Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine in kitchen area.

A1 Food Mart, Mahadev Enterprises, 408 S. 7th St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles observed with accumulated debris.

Marathon Gas & Food, 1701 S. 7th - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found egg batter for raw chicken at 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Poplar Street Food Mart, 1257 Poplar St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Mouse droppings found in back storage area.

T’s Lounge, 1612 S. 7th St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris on ice machine in kitchen.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill, 1950 Ft. Harrison Rd. - (1 Critical) Observed accumulated debris on ice machine salad line.

Booker T- Washington Community, 1101 S. 13th St., (1 Critical) No sanitizer measured in dishwasher.

Days Inn & Suites, 101 E. Margaret Ave. - (1 Critical) Gnats present in 3 bay sink area.

La Quinta, 451 E. Margaret Ave. - (1 Critical) Found dish soaking in hand wash sink.

McAlister’s Deli, 3830 S. US Hwy 41 - (1 Critical) Front employee hand wash sink behind cashiers found with accumulated debris.

Terre Haute Regional Hospital, 3901 S. 7th St. - (1 Critical) Found ice dumped in hand wash sink behind serving bar.

Kroger J-981 & Fuel Center, 2650 Wabash Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)

Teepee Tavern, 1651 S. 25th St. - (2 Non-Critical)

University Mart, LLC, 1131 N. 3rd St. - (2 Non-Critical)

A & J’s, 1111 Veteran Sq. - (1 Non-Critical)

Infinity Petroleum, LLC, 5083 N. Lafayette Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)

25th Market, LLC, 1560 N. 25th St. - (1 Non-Critical)

Pilot Travel Center, 5555 E. Margaret Ave. - (1 Non-Critical)

Thornton Oil # 78, 2665 S. St. Rd. 46 - (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Archie’s Bar, 2640 Prairieton Rd.

B&B Food Cash & Carry, 724 S. 13th St.

Bev’s Country Kitchen, 1301 S. 25th St.

Camp Navigate After School – Devaney, 1011 S. Brown Ave.

Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave.

Comfort Suites, 501 Margaret Ave.

Country Pizza & More, 8094 Rosedale Rd.

Devaney Elementary School, 1011 S. Brown Ave.

Holiday Inn, S. US Hwy 41

Lawton Byrum VFW Post 972, 1111 Veteran Sq.

Nina’s-Jennie Inc., 1305 Lafayette Ave.

Quality Inn, 555 S. 3rd St.

Maggie & Moe’s at the Sycamore Farmhouse, 5001 E. Poplar Dr.

Pear Tree Inn, 3050 W. Hwy 41 S.

Sarah Scott Middle School, 2000 S. 9th St.

St. Benedict Church Soup Kitchen, 128 S. 4th St.

Subway # 297 (Pilot), 5555 E. Margaret Ave.

Sycamore Country Club Inc., 200 Heritage Dr.

Teed Up Golf, 6985 E. Rio Grande Ave.

Tiers of Elegance LLC, 2939 S. 7th St.

Approved to Open

 

First Baptist North Food Pantry, 2944 E. Hall Ave.

Approved to Operate

Anna’s Hands Soul Food (Mobile), 2847 Professional Lane

Cirque Italia – Trailer #1, Vigo County Fairgrounds

Cirque Italia – Trailer #2, Vigo County Fairgrounds

Lucia’s Taqueria, 3008 Hulman St.

Ocean Ice, 1251 N. Fruitridge Ave.

