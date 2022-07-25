 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana, southwest Indiana and
west central Indiana, including the following counties, in south
central Indiana, Lawrence and Monroe. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen and Vigo.

* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More rain arriving tonight and Tuesday could lead to
flooding, especially across areas that received heavy rain on
Sunday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Mouse droppings and excessive flies: Vigo County food inspections for July 18 thru July 23

  • 0
Food inspections

WTHI File Photo (Chris Essex)

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 18, 2022 thru July 23, 2022. 

OM Food Mart, 15 E. National Ave. (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found cleaning products and spoon in hand wash sink. Found black debris on soda nozzles. Found mouse droppings and ants around soda and coffee machines.

La Quinta Inn & Suites #6968, 451 E. Margaret Ave. (3 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed dishes in hand wash sink. Found employee food and drinks in kitchen. Found items in cooler not labeled or dated.

Expressway Mart, 1831 N. 3rd St.  (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed mouse droppings in lower cabinets and in corners of establishment. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles.

Casey’s General Store #3931, 1840 E. Jessica Dr. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found mixed fruit cups being held past date. Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles and ice chute.

McDonald’s, 3606 U.S. Hwy 41 S. (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found excessive amounts of flies throughout kitchen. Found black debris in ice machine.

Days Inn & Suites, 101 E. Margaret Ave. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found mouse droppings in breakfast area. Found employees food items in refrigerator with breakfast foods.

Viking Food Mart, 1160 W. U.S. Hwy 40 (1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris on soda nozzles. 

A & J’s, 1111 Veterans Square (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found hand wash sink blocked.

CM Food Mart, 820 W. National Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris in ice machine and on soda nozzles.

Pizza Gallery, 630 E. Davis Dr. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found built up carbon and grease on pizza pans.

Rod & Gun Club, 2525 Lambert Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed mouse droppings behind the bar area.

Dollar General #4894, 9580 E. Hwy 40 (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found several dented cans on shelves.  

Circle K #2428, 2219 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found debris on soda nozzles.

Teepee Tavern, 1651 S. 25th St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda gun overflow tray.

Riley American Legion Post #328, 5603 S. Lama (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several food items in refrigerator without date of consumption.

Top Hat dba Club Koyote, 121 E. Paris Ave. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found accumulated black debris on ice machine.

Super 8 Motel, 3089 S. 1st St. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)

University Mart, 1131 N. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)

Casey’s General Store #3596, 7279 S. St. Rd. 46 (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

Vigo Mart, LLC, 1301 Poplar St. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)

25th Market, LLC, 1560 N. 25th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Circle K #35, 380 N. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Expressway Mart, 2951 S. 25th St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 823 Poplar (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Thornton Oil #450, 3333 S. US Hwy 41 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

 

Establishments with No Violations

 

American Legion Post #501, 1001 W. National Ave.

Asian Market, 673 Wabash Ave.

Barbara J. Potts Pantry, 1207 S. Springhill Dr.

Burger King #127, 1160 U.S. Hwy 40 

Casey’s General Store #1993, 819 W. National Ave.

Comfort Suites, 501 Margaret Ave.

County Pizza & More, 8094 Rosedale Rd.

First Baptist North Food Pantry, 2944 East Hall Ave.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #85, 1655 S. 14th St.

Gam3, 430 S. 7th St.

Hampton Inn, 3325 S. U.S. Hwy 41

Lawton Byrum VFW Post #972, 1111 Veterans Square

Maple Avenue Auction, 1517 Maple Ave.

Marco’s Pizza, 1101 S. 25th St.

Momma’s Fudge Co. @ Pat’s Café, 11890 U.S. Hwy 41

Next Step Foundation, 619 Washington Ave.

Rodeway Inn, 400 S. 3rd St.

Taco Bell, 2105 N. Lafayette Ave.

Teed Up Golf, 6985 E. Rio Grande Ave.

Thornton Oil #78, 2665 S. St. Rd. 46

Union Hospital W. Coffee Shop, 1606 N. 7th St.

Water Tower Estates, LLC, 525 W. Springhill Dr.

Wren Smith VFW #6574, 608 National Ave.

 

Approved to Operate

 

Rockin’ Weenie Slinger’s & Catering, 9326 N. Birch Lane, Brazil, IN (Mobile)

 

Approved to Operate

 

Hoosier Burn Camp for Children @ 10001 E. Struble Ave.

