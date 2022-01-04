Motorists have been stranded on a major interstate in Virginia since last night

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Montezuma, and Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... East Fork White River at Seymour and Rivervale. White River at Hazleton, Petersburg, Edwardsport, and Elliston. Wabash River at Covington and Mount Carmel. .Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend putting several rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to crest near Hutsonville and the crest on the White River will approach Petersburg through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued late this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Tuesday /10:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 19.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&