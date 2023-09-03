Motorcyclist seriously injured after being hit by pickup truck in Shelburn

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a pickup truck Friday evening.
The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Broadway Street in Shelburn.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said a pickup truck, driven by Todd Howard Jr., 28, of Sullivan was traveling south on U.S. 41 and attempted to turn east onto Broadway Street.
The sheriff's office said Howard failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle that was traveling northbound.
The motorcyclist, Craig Seprodi, of Sullivan, was unable to avoid the crash, according to the sheriff's office. He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.
Howard was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.