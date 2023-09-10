Motorcyclist airlifted after crashing in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Monroe County man was airlifted to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle in Greene County.
The crash happened on State Highway 231 just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said Sean Sargent, 40, of Bloomington was traveling south on the highway when he lost control of his motorcycle. It slid to a stop near E. County Line Road.
Sargent was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. The sheriff's office said he had severe road rash and possible fractures.