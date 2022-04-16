Motorcycle versus deer crash leaves local man in the hospital

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan man is severely injured after crashing into a deer.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's office says this happened just after 3 p.m. on Saturday.
This was on County Road 350 south just west of State Road 154. They say 57-year-old Kip Sheffler of Sullivan said a deer ran out in front of him on the road. He then hit the deer killing the animal instantly.
Deputies say the impact of the crash caused Sheffler to lose control. His bike then slid more than 100 yards before ending up in a ditch.
They say Sheffler was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious head injuries.