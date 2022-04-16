 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Motorcycle versus deer crash leaves local man in the hospital

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan man is severely injured after crashing into a deer.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's office says this happened just after 3 p.m. on Saturday. 

This was on County Road 350 south just west of State Road 154. They say 57-year-old Kip Sheffler of Sullivan said a deer ran out in front of him on the road. He then hit the deer killing the animal instantly.

Deputies say the impact of the crash caused Sheffler to lose control. His bike then slid more than 100 yards before ending up in a ditch.

They say Sheffler was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with serious head injuries.

