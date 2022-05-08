 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Covington, and Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, and
Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along portions of the
Wabash River in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next weekend for
some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Sunday /10:30 AM EDT Sunday/ was 17.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Motorcycle crash claims the life of 20-year-old Terre Haute man

Motorcycle Crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Saturday night crash claims the life of a young Terre Haute resident.

The Terre Haute Police Department says officers responded to a motor vehicle crash just after 9:00 p.m. This was on US 41 just south of the I-70 interchange.

They say, 20-year-old, Braxton Myers of Terre Haute, was driving his motorcycle at high speeds. He was then taken to Regional Hospital with serious injuries and eventually passed away.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a local hospital. He had alcohol and drug testing done, but was not determined to be under the influence of any type of drug or narcotic.

THPD goes on to say that based on evidence from the scene and witness statements, investigators believe that the motorcycle's speed was a contributing factor to the crash. It is not believed that any criminal charges will be filed.

