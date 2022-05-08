Motorcycle crash claims the life of 20-year-old Terre Haute man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Saturday night crash claims the life of a young Terre Haute resident.
The Terre Haute Police Department says officers responded to a motor vehicle crash just after 9:00 p.m. This was on US 41 just south of the I-70 interchange.
They say, 20-year-old, Braxton Myers of Terre Haute, was driving his motorcycle at high speeds. He was then taken to Regional Hospital with serious injuries and eventually passed away.
The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to a local hospital. He had alcohol and drug testing done, but was not determined to be under the influence of any type of drug or narcotic.
THPD goes on to say that based on evidence from the scene and witness statements, investigators believe that the motorcycle's speed was a contributing factor to the crash. It is not believed that any criminal charges will be filed.