Mothers Against Drunk Driving event happening Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A local family is hosting a walk to remember their son and others like him.
The 2nd annual Walk Like MADD event stands for Mothers Against Drink Driving is happening Saturday.
The event at Fairbanks Park is meant to remember those who lost their lives because of a drunk or drugged driver.
This event is personal for organizers Dawn and David Vasquez. They lost their son, Shawn, in 2020 after he was hit by a drugged driver.
They've organized this event to remember Shawn, but to also raise awareness.
"It is preventable," Dawn Vasquez, Shawn's mother said. "We don't want this to happen to anyone else. So, the more awareness we get out there the better."
Registration for the walk starts at 10 a.m. at Fairbanks Park. The walk kicks off 11 a.m.
To donate, click here.