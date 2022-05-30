'Most senior citizens, we've been through inflation before' - retirees cut back on costs amidst rising prices

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Annual inflation rose by 8.3 percent in April.
That is nearly a 40-year high, the United States Department of Labor reported.
Many retirees are having to cut back or eliminate costs to adjust to this new norm. Rebecca Sedgwick has been retired for six years, after an 18-year teaching career.
She and her husband have 401(k) retirement plans, teaching pensions, and receive monthly social security checks. They have strategically planned and put away money to live comfortably for decades.
"Most senior citizens...we've been through inflation before, we know how it works," Sedgwick said.
With their discipline and diligence over the years, the rising costs have not impacted their wallets, as much as it has their behavior.
"We think twice perhaps before we buy the larger size of something. We find that come trash day we don't throw out as much as we once did."
Sedgwick tells News 10 even though things are not bad right now, that doesn't mean she doesn't have her worries about the future.
"At 40 you think you're going to have plenty of money, and then when you hit 65 suddenly that money isn't the stockpile that you thought it was going to be."
Researchers say retirees experience inflation at higher rates due to many of their expenses involving health care.
For Sedgwick, it is the gas prices that are slamming her family the hardest.
"It bothers me to fill up with gas."
Not to mention the staggering price of groceries.
"You realize that you don't have to have a large protein every meal, you learn to stretch with rice with potatoes."
Sedgwick tells News 10 if she ever had to go back to work part-time, it would be doing something she enjoys -- something social and light.
However, she hopes that never becomes a reality.