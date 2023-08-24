Mosquitoes test positive for west nile virus in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For the first time this year, area mosquitoes have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, according to the Knox County Health Department.
West Nile Virus is a disease spread through mosquito bites.
The Knox County Health Department reminds residents of how they can avoid getting bit.
- Limit your time outside
- Check window and door screens for holes or gaps
- Limit exposed skin; light-colored clothes are the best
- Wear mosquito repellent when going outside
- Change out or drain standing water (water in tires, bird baths, etc.)
- Clean roof gutters
- If you have a pool, make sure the pump is working and there is chlorine