More vacant structure fires are being reported in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Fire Department has reported more fire happening this year than normal.
Recently, two vacant properties burned down in Terre Haute near 14th and Eagle Streets.
The Terre Haute Fire Department says it has seen a 10% increase in fires from last year to this time.
I spoke to someone who works right next door to this property. He says his boss started to see flames early that morning.
"From what we can tell, the thing kind of started in a 10 min period. Kind of took off, you know, a fire started, it took off, he came into work, and there were just fire trucks everywhere, not really knowing what was going on," said Hunter Gregg.
The Terre Haute Fire Department has responded to 17 structure fires already this year. Seventy percent of these were vacant structures with no utilities. Every one of those vacant structures has had known "Squatter activity."
Hunter Gregg was shocked to see of a set of vacant properties burn down right next to where he works. He says he has seen squatters in the area.
"It varied. You see groups of people walking one day. Then you wouldn't see anything for a couple of days. See a group of more people coming in. You'd see vehicles parked here. Then you wouldn't see anything for a couple of months," said Gregg.
Chief Inspector Terry Coker from the Terre Haute Fire Department says winter is the busiest time for the fire department. That's because squatters will start small fires in vacant homes to stay warm.
After seeing how much damage there has been made to the buildings next door, Gregg urges people to be careful.
"Just taking precaution measures, just be on the lookout, or just be aware of your surroundings... It's scary, you know, you put your heart and soul into a business, and there's a chance it could be taken away," said Gregg.
This particular fire is still under investigation.