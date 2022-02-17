More US adults identify as LGBTQ now than at any time in the past decade, a new poll says

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek,
Eel River, East Fork White River, Flatrock River, and Mississinewa
River.

.Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around
an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or
saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana
rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa
at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of
the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat
Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for
other area rivers. Another system early next week could lengthen the
amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on area rivers.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening or Friday
morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Critical stage is reached on agricultural
levees in northern Vigo County.  Extensive flooding of
agricultural lands is in progress.  Flooding of low residential
property in southeast Clinton begins.  Some high county roads are
impassable.  River Park at Clinton is completely flooded.  Old SR
63 north of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek,
Eel River, East Fork White River, Flatrock River, and Mississinewa
River.

.Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around
an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or
saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana
rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa
at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of
the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat
Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for
other area rivers. Another system early next week could lengthen the
amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on area rivers.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening or Friday
morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:45 PM EST Thursday was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 23.8 feet early Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River, White River, Tippecanoe River, Wildcat Creek,
Eel River, East Fork White River, Flatrock River, and Mississinewa
River.

.Snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through today of around
an inch and a half to over two and a half inches on frozen or
saturated ground is bringing widespread flooding to central Indiana
rivers. Moderate to major flooding is expected on the Mississinewa
at Ridgeville. Moderate flooding is expected along upper parts of
the Wabash from Lafayette through Covington as well as Wildcat
Creek, while lowland and minor flooding is currently forecast for
other area rivers. Another system early next week could lengthen the
amount of time in flood and produce additional rises on area rivers.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued later this evening or Friday
morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:30 PM CST Thursday /1:30 PM EST Thursday/ the stage was
18.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:30 PM CST Thursday /1:30 PM EST Thursday/ was
18.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Indiana and west central
Indiana, including the following counties, in north central
Indiana, Carroll. In west central Indiana, Clay, Fountain,
Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 156 PM EST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation and flash freezing concerns of
standing water on roads...bridges and overpasses later this
evening. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

More US adults identify as LGBTQ now than at any time in the past decade, a new poll says

  • 0
More US adults identify as LGBTQ now than at any time in the past decade, a new poll says

More than 7% of American adults identify as LGBTQ, according to a new Gallup poll, the highest number of LGBTQ residents in the US since Gallup began the poll in 2012.

 Rich Fury/Getty Images

More adults in the US say they identify as LGBTQ than they did a decade ago, according to a new Gallup poll, a trend largely propelled by Gen Z adults.

The percentage of adults who told Gallup they identify as LGBTQ has doubled since 2012, per the polling firm, from 3.5% of Americans then to 7.1% of Americans in 2021.

The rise can be attributed to Gen Z, according to Gallup -- about 21% of adults born between 1997 and 2003 identify as LGBTQ. Meanwhile, 10.5% of millennials, the generation that includes adults born between 1981 and 1996, identify as LGBTQ, per the poll, and the percentages dwindle among the preceding generations.

Among LGBTQ adults in the US, more than half of them -- nearly 57% -- said they were bisexual, according to Gallup's poll. That encompasses about 4% of all US adults. Gallup reported that 20.7% of LGBTQ respondents identified as gay, 13.9% as lesbian and 10% as transgender.

Bisexuality is the most common LGBTQ identity among members of Gens Z and X and millennials, Gallup reported, with 15% of all Gen Z adults saying they were bisexual.

The results are a sign of increasing LGBTQ rights and representation, an expert says

It makes sense that a greater percentage of Gen Z identifies as LGBTQ compared to older generations, said Sharita Gruberg, vice president of LGBTQI+ Research and Communications Project at the Center for American Progress. Gruberg noted that the world in which the younger generation lives is one where same-sex marriage is legal nationwide, as well as one where awareness and visibility of orientations and identities other than heterosexual and cisgender continues to grow.

"Gen Z has grown up at a time when stigma around LGBTQ identities is on the decline and rights are expanding," said Gruberg, who was not involved in the poll. "As greater awareness about the diversity of sexual orientations and gender identities grows, and as stigma surrounding LGBTQ identity lessens, we're likely to see more people self-identify as LGBTQ."

Still, she said, LGBTQ rights aren't guaranteed for Gen Z. Many states don't have non-discrimination measures in place for LGBTQ residents, she said, and a 2020 Center for American Progress study found that over half of LGBTQ people hid their relationships to avoid discrimination. The Equality Act, which would ban discrimination based on gender identity, sexual orientation and sex for employment and housing opportunities, among others, hasn't been passed despite members of Congress for years introducing versions of the legislation.

Last year also saw the largest slate of anti-LGBTQ bills in recent US history, according to the Human Rights Campaign, with more than half of states introducing legislation that targeted LGBTQ residents, particularly transgender minors. This year's roster of bills may surpass last year's record, LGBTQ advocates told CNN earlier this month.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.