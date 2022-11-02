More than a class credit - 17 Terre Haute North students beautify community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An old building in the 12 Points neighborhood has received quite the overnight makeover!
A fresh coat of paint is the work of 17 Terre Haute North High School students.
"One there was a visual need, and two -- this is the backyard of many of my student's homes," teacher Brittney Hardy said.
Brittney Hardy teaches one of three community service classes at North. She hopes this project inspires her students to continue beautifying their communities.
"If they can see the small changes that they make here, hopefully, that kind of creates a ripple effect."
The students tell News 10 that seeing the finished product gives them a profound sense of pride.
Ronjah Maloba and Allen White are seniors at Terre Haute North.
They feel empowered to have the opportunity to help clean up the area while making a difference for the people in it.
"Sometimes people can't reach out for help…so you put a hand out and try as best as you can to help them," high school senior Allen White said.
The class is more than just a credit to these guys.
It is about the kind of legacy that they are leaving behind.
"Self-sacrifice thing -- you may not see it as beneficial to you, but it makes a whole change for another person," high school senior Ronjah Maloba said.
They just have one request,
"No one graffiti on this please, I'm begging," Maloba said.
A mural, however, could be a possibility.