More than 850,000 power outages reported in cross-country winter storms, with more snow, icing and blizzard conditions ahead

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Montezuma. .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the middle and lower Wabash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 6.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 18.3 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&