More than 60 animals rescued from Greene Co. home

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of animals are in good hands thanks to the efforts of a local rescue.
Safe Animal Rescue in Linton said they got word of animals left without their owner to care for them.
When they got to the home they found 12 dogs and almost 50 birds left behind. They worked with local volunteers to find homes for almost all of the pets.
They say they exist to help in situations like this.
"We're just a bunch of moms and grandmas that love life and think everything deserves a chance irregardless," Chantel Eaton said. She's the president of Safe Animal Rescue.
Eaton said the rescue is still deciding where to place 11 birds from the hoarding situation.