More than 300 families receive ham Christmas dinners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, Catholic Charities partnered with B&S Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling to distribute over 300 hams to families in need!
This was the 10th consecutive year for the event.
It took place over at Ben Franklin Elementary School.
Along with the hams, families received a variety of healthy produce and canned goods to complete their dinner spread.
Organizers say Christmas is a time of giving, and they are more than happy to help!
"Everyone is trying hard to make sure that no one is forgotten at the Christmas time of the year," Catholic Charities Agency Director, John Etling said.
The goal was to reach 500 families today.