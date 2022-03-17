More than $162 Million Going to Local Communities for Infrastructure Improvements

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Indiana Department of Transporation announced Thursday that 50 cities across Indiana will get $162 million in federal transportation funding.
INDOT said the funding would help these communities to invest in local road and bridge improvements and sidewalk projects.
For this latest round of funding, rural communities will design, develop and purchase land for projects that would be bid during the fiscal year beginning July 2027.
While the funds awarded now are dedicated to construction, INDOT will also be financially participating in design, engineering, and right of way acquisition components of these projects.
INDOT dedicates approximately 25 percent of its federal highway funds to support local projects each year.
A list of all communities receiving funds can be found online here.