More than 100 pounds of cocaine found after traffic stop on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop on Interstate 70 Friday resulted in the discovery of millions of dollars worth of drugs.
An Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a semi on I-70 near Post Road in Marion County around 2:30 p.m. Friday for failing to signal a lane change.
ISP said the trooper noticed indications of criminal activity and called for a K9 to assist in the investigation.
Indiana State Police K9 Cole arrived on scene and alerted his handler to the odor of narcotics.
ISP said troopers found approximately 154 pounds of cocaine in the sleeper-birth of the semi during a search.
The Indiana State Police Drug Investigations Section estimates the value of the cocaine at 2.8 million dollars.
The driver, Onkar Singh (43), from California, was arrested on drug charges. He was transported to the Marion County Jail.