More reports of bobcat sightings across Indiana

INDIANA (WTHI) - You might think it's rare to see a bobcat, but the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says they have collected a fair amount of reports of sightings in recent years.
These native wildcats are common in southern and west central Indiana, but now more people are seeing them on surveillance video.
Owner of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center, Joe Taft, is no stranger to wild cats. Recently, he's noticed bobcats lingering around the area.
"Had bobcats coming out of the woods and being hit by cars. I mean there's been three or four dead bobcats on the road within a quarter miles of here lately," said Taft.
Furbearer biologist with the Indiana DNR Geriann Albers, says bobcats have almost made their way across the entire state of Indiana. There were not many bobcats back in the 1970s, but Albers says they started to flourish in the 2000's.
"Now they are pretty much common in southern and west central Indiana, and they're increasing in the north and east central Indiana, and we had a report in almost every county. There might be one that we don't have a report from," said Albers.
In the past week, the DNR has gotten reports from Tippecanoe, Knox, Wayne, Harrison, Vanderburgh, and Carroll counties. It's hard to get your eyes on these nocturnal cats, but technology has made it easier to spot them.
"Now that people are able to take pictures of animals that are in the wild, that would not be there where you're standing there with a camera. They're discovering that there are a lot of things out there that they weren't aware of," said Taft.
Albers says there's no need for alarm if you spot these cats. Instead, it's important to take some extra precautions, specially for your pets and livestock.
"You always want to be thoughtful when your pests are outside. Obviously, to prevent any negative interactions with wildlife, we typically recommend when pets are leashed or in a kennel with a secure top if they're going to be alone outside," said Albers.
If you want to report a bobcat, you can go to the Indiana's DNR website.