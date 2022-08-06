 Skip to main content
More organizations are responding to Indiana's new abortion bans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is now the first state in the country to pass a new abortion ban since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade. Now people across the state are reacting to the passage of Senate Bill 1 with some in favor and others against.  

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana is one of many places speaking up now.

In a recent press release, Kate Blair, the advocacy and public policy director at ACLU of Indiana, said the following:

It is a dark day in the state of Indiana. The General Assembly has passed a ban on abortion, turning back the clock 50 years on Hoosiers’ fundamental right to control their own bodies. S.B. 1 will force women to either travel hundreds of miles or carry pregnancies against their will, resulting in life-altering consequences and serious health risks. This is an unconscionable attack on our freedom.” 

