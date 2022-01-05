More military medical personnel are assisting hospitals with Covid-19 treatment as staff shortages mount

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... East Fork White River White River Wabash River . .Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend put several rivers across central Indiana into flood. The Wabash is expected to crest near Hutsonville Wednesday...and the crest on the White River will approach Petersburg through Thursday. The East Fork White River at Rivervale will crest tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to slowly fill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet Saturday, January 15. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&