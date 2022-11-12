More locations added for CASA Whoville Christmas Trees

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help local kids in need have a holiday season to remember this year.
It's all part of the Vigo County CASA's annual Whoville Christmas Trees event!
Schools and businesses throughout Terre Haute have holiday trees set up and decorated with tags for you to take.
Each tag represents a child you can sponsor for the holidays.
Children will put their Christmas wishes here and you can help them come true.
Gifts are needed by Friday, December 2, 2022, but donations will be accepted through December 8, 2022.
Here is a full list of the places that are participating this year:
- Grand Traverse Pie Company
- Vigo County Public Library - Main Branch
- Terre Haute Children's Museum
- First Financial Bank - Springhill Location
- Montessori School
- Station 12 - 12 points
- ISU Education Building
- Little Bear Coffee Company
- Meadows Shopping Center
- Vigo County Court House - Main Rotunda
- Vigo County Annex
- Taghleef Industries
- Celestial Salon
- Providence Medical Group - Wabash Avenue Location
- Terre Haute Pride Center
- Son's Spice Company - 12 Points