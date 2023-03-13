More housing on the way to Knox County thanks to grant

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Hazleton.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Riverton.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southwestern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to continue on the lower White through Tuesday
and along the Wabash through Thursday.

The crest on the Wabash is near Vincennes with river levels along
the White river falling along the full length of the river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.2
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Monday /9:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.7
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 8.3 feet
Thursday, March 23.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Scattered to Numerous Snow Showers Today into this Evening,
Snow Squalls Possible...

Scattered to numerous snow showers are expected to develop today.
A few of these snow showers may be briefly intense, and a few
snow squalls will be possible. Minor spotty accumulations of an
inch or less will be possible in some locations, although
accumulations will be variable and will likely begin to melt
quickly. Accumulations will generally be limited to grassy
surfaces, except in locations where briefly intense snowfall rates
are able to overwhelm the warmth of paved surfaces.

Briefly poor or variable visibilities are likely at times today,
and localized slick spots may develop on roadways, bridges, and
other surfaces. Use caution if traveling across central Indiana
today into this evening.

More housing on the way to Knox County thanks to grant

  • 0

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More housing is on the way in the southern part of the region.

And it's all thanks to money from Indiana's REDI Grant program.

The Indiana First Region announced $15 million would be distributed to five counties in the area, including Knox County.

The money will fund nine housing developments across the area, which will result in close to 300 single-family homes being built.

The group says it recognizes that there's a shortage of affordable homes in the area, and the group" wants to address these gaps in economic development.

