More housing on the way to Knox County thanks to grant

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More housing is on the way in the southern part of the region.
And it's all thanks to money from Indiana's REDI Grant program.
The Indiana First Region announced $15 million would be distributed to five counties in the area, including Knox County.
The money will fund nine housing developments across the area, which will result in close to 300 single-family homes being built.
The group says it recognizes that there's a shortage of affordable homes in the area, and the group" wants to address these gaps in economic development.