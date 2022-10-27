More early voting locations to open in Vigo County next week

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting Saturday - you'll have more opportunities to vote early in Vigo County.
You will be able to vote at The Haute City center and the Vigo County Annex.
Haute City Center will be open from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. The Vigo County Annex from 8:00 A.M. until 4.
More early voting locations will open next Tuesday.
They include the Meadows Shopping Center, Vigo County Solid Waste Management, and IBEW Local 725.
You can also cast your ballot at the West Vigo Elementary Conference Center and the Operating Engineers Office.
Those locations are all open from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Tuesday through Saturday.