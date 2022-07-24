More construction and road closures in the Wabash Valley this week

WABASH VALLEY - You will want to leave extra time for your commute to work this week. That's because there are several ongoing construction projects and more road closures underway in the Wabash Valley.
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be working in Little Point just east of Cloverdale on I70 Eastbound and Westbound, specifically, restrictions will be between County Road 1100 and US 231.
Crews will be installing a four-phase box and constructing a median crossover. Traffic will shift to two travel lanes.
In Sullivan County, State Road 159 near Pleasantville will be closed beginning Monday, July 24.
INDOT says it will be replacing a bridge with a culvert box. This helps with the drainage of water. This closure is expected to last until the beginning of September if weather permits.
A portion of State Road 61 near Vincennes will be closed beginning on Monday, July 25. Contractors will begin curbing work on Bierhaus Boulevard closing the portions of State Road 61 between Bierhaus Boulevard and Kimmel Road. Work is expected to last one week, again if weather permits.