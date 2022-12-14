TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More audible crosswalks could soon be coming to Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission met on Wednesday.
Seven new intersection locations were proposed for audible crosswalks.
These locations include 4th, 11th, and 14th and Wabash -- they also include 4th, 5th, 6th, and 8th and Cherry.
The commission says they have been very helpful to the community.
Meanwhile, the commission set a mid-March demolition date for the former Terre Haute Police Department building on Wabash.
Construction should start at the end of March.