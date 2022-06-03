Moore to the Story: The long road to the Ivy League

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Graduation for Vigo County high schools will take place in June, but of the hundreds of students crossing the stage.. One Terre Haute South grad is living up to some pretty lofty goals.
You'd have a hard time finding a smile brighter than Mekhi Moore's and he has a pretty good reason.
"Thankfully, I was blessed to get into Harvard University," Moore said.
He's the only student from the Class of 2022 in Vigo County to get into the Ivy League school. He showed us his letter to prove it.
"And {I} opened it up, lo and behold, congratulations shows up and got ecstatic. Jumped up screamed hugged my grandma. It was really special moment," Moore shared.
It certainly took a lot to get that moment... essays, community service, and of course brain power.
Moore scored a staggering 34 on his ACT's. To put that in perspective, that's better than 99 percent of students who take it, but the academics were only part of his journey.
"Beginning my freshman year I moved in with my grandmother due to some familial issues. That was kind of the start of me thinking, you've got to kick it into gear, if you want to do something more than what your environment's given you," Moore said.
So he made the most of this new environment.
"We prayed about his college, and Harvard was what he picked and so we prayed for about a year and half on Harvard," Carmen Anderson, his grandmother said.
Those prayers were answered in part through some motivation. That's where his coach/mentor comes in.
"He's really helped my development as a young man, and I owe a lot to him," Moore said of Jeff Lough, his coach and mentor.
Lough encouraged Moore to do sports... wrestling and football. They were things to improve his body and his mind.
"My reasons for becoming a football coach is to help kids get better. My goal is for them to become better people," Lough said.
It was the perfect combination of intelligence, work, support, and lot of faith, and it all led to Harvard,
"Words cannot even adequately express how I feel about the accomplishment that he has made under everything he's gone through," Anderson said.
"The proudest thing is there's a whole lot of other people who can do what Mekhi has done. If they're consistent, if they choose to, and if they do it for the right reason," Lough said.
Mekhi's reasons are to achieve what seemed impossible, while inspiring others.
"Don't give up. Whatever you're in right now, whether it's hard or any sort of difficulties that you're facing, it gets better at the end of the tunnel."
Mekhi was one of just under 2,000 people accepted to Harvard. He says he may major in astrophysics.