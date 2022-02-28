Moore to the story: Terre Haute has two national boxing champions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Terre Haute is home to two national boxing champions.
They've put in the work at a local gym, and it paid off big at a recent competition.
If you visit the Sweatbox Gym on Poplar Street in Terre Haute, you'll run into a national champion or two.
12-year-old Noah Cuffle and 12-year-old Shaun Schwartz are some of the nation's best.
They both recently won national titles at the Kansas City National Silver Gloves Tournament in their age groups.
It's a proud moment for both the boys and the Gym Leader at Sweatbox.
"They really put in the work. When others didn't come to the gym to come to practice, they came to practice," James Porter said.
It's still go time for Noah, Shaun, and the other "Sweatboxers."
Porter keeps them working because he knows the true value in it.
"So that they will have a nice foundation of hard work and dedication and what it means to step up to the plate and have responsibility," Porter said.
This gym wasn't always like this.
Porter started it years ago, without nearly the resources.
"We went from having two headgears to having to share headgears. We went from maybe having two pairs of sparring gloves to share," Porter said.
Now, the building has changed, but hunger remains. In fact, it's only grown.
These young fighters are pushing themselves to the limit.
Fighting for themselves, and their with community pride.
"Because that you probably think that the people who win the national championships are from like big cities Indianapolis and all that, but it's crazy to hear that somebody for Terre Haute won the national championships."
And he'll keep pushing them to the top.
Building character, one punch at a time.