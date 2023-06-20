Months after woman found dead after leaving a healthcare facility, the coroner's office rules her cause of death as undetermined

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than two months after she was found dead in a field, investigators are finally releasing more information about her death.
Many questions are still left unanswered about the death of Teresa Joy.
It's a story we first told you about back in April.
Joy had gone missing from Southwood Healthcare in Terre Haute. Her body was later found in a field near Lockport Road.
We spoke with her daughter. She told us her mother couldn't walk well on her own. She said she didn't know how she could have ended up so far away from the facility.
On Tuesday, News 10 received new information about Joy's death. The Vigo County Coroner's Office says her cause of death was ruled "undetermined."
We reached out to the Terre Haute Police Department to see if any new developments have unfolded in this case. It says the investigation is still "open and ongoing."