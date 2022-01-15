Monthly 'bread and produce' food distribution helps feed local families

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Towards the end of the month, some local families' fridges may start to look bare.
That's why one local organization is helping folks stock up!
Every third Saturday of the month, Catholic Charities hosts a 'bread and produce' food distribution. This takes place over at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Terre Haute.
However, the baskets are not only limited to bread and produce. They also contain different proteins, vegetables, and butter.
The Terre Haute South Key Club and several other volunteers helped to distribute the food.
Organizers say they realize there is a need for nourishment in our community, and they want to provide as much relief as they can.
"We want to provide as much nourishment as we have available, and try to give people a little hope when times might be a struggle for them," Catholic Charities Agency Director John Etling said.
